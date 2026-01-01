Unseasonal Heavy Snow Hits Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - An unseasonal heavy snowfall struck Hokkaido, with Kushiro City recording a record 21 centimeters of snow for April, while rising temperatures on April 3rd prompted warnings over falling snow from rooftops.

Eastern parts of Hokkaido were hit by unusual snowfall due to the influence of a low-pressure system.

In Kushiro City, 21 centimeters of snow fell on April 2nd, marking the highest snowfall ever recorded in April, leaving residents busy clearing snow.

Residents expressed surprise at the sudden weather, saying, "I didn't expect it to snow this much," and "This is quite rare."

Conditions shifted sharply on April 3rd as temperatures rose, increasing the risk of snow sliding off rooftops, with authorities urging caution.

Source: TBS