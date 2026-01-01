Japan Moves to Allow Digital Wills

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government approved a bill to revise the Civil Code on April 3rd, paving the way for wills to be created using computers and smartphones instead of requiring handwritten documents.

Under current rules, individuals who wish to draft their own wills must write the entire document by hand and affix a personal seal, a process that has long been criticized as burdensome and outdated, prompting calls for reform.

The proposed revision introduces a new option allowing wills to be created digitally on devices such as personal computers and smartphones, reflecting changes in technology and everyday communication.

To prevent forgery and ensure that the document reflects the true intent of the individual, the bill requires the person to read the full contents of the will aloud to a Legal Affairs Bureau official, either in person or via a web conference.

Online verification will only be permitted when approved by the official overseeing the process.

The bill also includes provisions to abolish the requirement for a personal seal, marking a broader shift away from traditional formalities in legal documentation.

Source: FNN