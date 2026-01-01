Japanese Tanker Safely Navigates Hormuz, First Since Iran Strike

Apr 04 (News On Japan) - An LNG tanker operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively blockaded, marking the first such transit by a Japan-related vessel since the Iranian attack.

The vessel, named SOHAR, is jointly owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and a state-run company in Oman and is used to transport liquefied natural gas.

The tanker had been anchored in the Persian Gulf, approximately 100 kilometers from the strait, but according to sources, it has now "exited dangerous waters." It was not carrying LNG at the time of its passage.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines declined to disclose details such as when and how the vessel transited the strait or the nationalities of its crew, citing security reasons, but confirmed that both the crew and the vessel are safe.

Source: TBS