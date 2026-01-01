News On Japan
Business

Iran Attacks Drives Up Naphtha Prices

TOKYO, Apr 05 (News On Japan) - As the Iran conflict shows signs of prolonged escalation, Japan’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil is driving a sharp surge in naphtha prices—an essential raw material for plastics—forcing manufacturers to implement unprecedented price hikes of over 30% while raising concerns that widespread cost increases and potential shortages across food packaging, medical supplies, and daily goods could intensify from May onward if supply disruptions persist.

At corporate entrance ceremonies marking the start of the fiscal year in April, newly hired employees were welcomed with creative presentations, including AI-generated projections of their future careers, while executives simultaneously warned of increasing geopolitical risks tied to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Leaders at major trading companies, which also handle crude oil imports, expressed concern that the situation would not be resolved quickly, noting that forcing vessels through unstable regions is not a viable option and that prolonged instability is likely.

Airlines also highlighted rising risks, as uncertainty surrounding U.S. military actions toward Iran continues to weigh on global conditions.

Japan is already in the midst of rising prices, with more than 2,700 food items increasing in cost this month alone, averaging a 14% hike, and notably, these figures do not yet reflect the impact of the Iran situation. Teikoku Databank warns that if disruptions such as a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz persist, a renewed wave of price hikes could begin as early as July.

A tanker carrying naphtha arrived in Tokyo Bay on Wednesday, underscoring the growing importance of the petroleum-derived material, which is used as a key raw ingredient in a wide range of plastic products. Any disruption in its supply chain is expected to drive up costs across numerous industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and logistics.

In response, the government has established a task force to secure stable supplies of naphtha and related products. However, at manufacturing sites, the impact is already being felt.

At a company producing food storage bags using polyethylene derived from naphtha, supply chain disruptions have forced a shift to longer shipping routes, doubling delivery times from around 20 days to as much as 45 days, significantly increasing costs.

With polyethylene prices already doubling, the company has decided to implement what it describes as the largest price increase in its history, exceeding 30%, as it prioritizes maintaining stable supply amid strong customer demand.

The ripple effects are spreading further. A manufacturer of food containers, which uses polystyrene made from naphtha, reported receiving notice of a roughly 30% increase in raw material costs from suppliers, with no room for negotiation.

The company stated that such a scale of increase is unprecedented and that it will be forced to raise prices starting next month, as material costs account for a large portion of production expenses, making continued operations unprofitable without adjustments.

Naphtha, a colorless liquid produced during the oil refining process, serves as a fundamental raw material for products such as plastics, vinyl, food wrap, and liquid detergents. Derived as a byproduct of gasoline production, it accounts for roughly 10% of refined crude oil output.

Once produced, naphtha is processed into basic petrochemicals such as ethylene, which is then transformed into materials like polyethylene and polystyrene, used in items ranging from plastic bags to foam containers and food trays.

Japan has historically refined about 40% of its naphtha domestically, but more than 90% of the crude oil used for production is sourced from the Middle East, while over two-thirds of imported naphtha also originates from the region, resulting in an effective dependency of around 80%.

South Korea, previously accounting for about half of Japan’s non-Middle Eastern imports, has halted naphtha exports in response to the current situation, further tightening supply.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expects imports from countries such as the United States and Peru to expand in April, potentially doubling procurement from non-Middle Eastern sources.

Japan also relies heavily on imports of processed petrochemical products. PET resin used in plastic bottles is largely sourced from countries like Thailand, while synthetic rubber gloves used in medical and household settings depend heavily on imports from Malaysia.

The government maintains that there is no immediate concern, citing stockpiles equivalent to roughly two months of supply, including reserves held by private companies for products such as polyethylene.

However, domestic naphtha prices are expected to surge to nearly double normal levels.

Petrochemical consultant Hiroki Yanagimoto warns that while immediate shortages are unlikely, if disruptions such as a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue beyond May, global competition for naphtha will intensify sharply.

Even if minimum supply levels can be secured, prices of petrochemical products are expected to rise between 30% and double, potentially leading to shortages in food containers, medical supplies, automotive and electronics components, and agricultural fertilizers, raising concerns about widespread impacts on daily life.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Plans Emergency Oil Strategy

The Japanese government has established a plan to secure sufficient oil through early next year by utilizing alternative routes and procurement methods, as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy flows, prompting full-scale efforts from May to secure alternative sources of crude oil.

Iran Attacks Drives Up Naphtha Prices

As the Iran conflict shows signs of prolonged escalation, Japan’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil is driving a sharp surge in naphtha prices—an essential raw material for plastics—forcing manufacturers to implement unprecedented price hikes of over 30% while raising concerns that widespread cost increases and potential shortages across food packaging, medical supplies, and daily goods could intensify from May onward if supply disruptions persist.

Man Arrested After Igniting Fire on Shibuya Scramble Crossing

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of obstruction after allegedly spreading a liquid and setting it on fire at the Shibuya Scramble Crossing in Tokyo on April 3rd.

Japanese Tanker Safely Navigates Hormuz, First Since Iran Strike

An LNG tanker operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively blockaded, marking the first such transit by a Japan-related vessel since the Iranian attack.

Japan Among 40 Nations Urging Iran to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

A coalition of more than 40 countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan, issued a joint statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked, calling for the restoration of stable maritime operations along one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Toyota Begins Reverse Imports of U.S.-Made Tundra and Highlander in Japan

Toyota Motor has begun selling two vehicle models manufactured at its U.S. plants in Japan, marking a shift toward so-called "reverse imports" as part of efforts to improve trade relations between Japan and the United States.

Tuna Prices Surge as Iran Crisis Ripples Through Japan’s Hotels

Fresh tuna, glistening in vivid red, is served in unlimited portions, but resort hotels in Japan are beginning to feel the strain as escalating tensions involving Iran push up costs across the supply chain.

Japanese Companies Welcome New Employees in Style

As the new fiscal year began on April 1st, companies across Japan welcomed fresh employees with distinctive entrance ceremonies while some firms drew attention by offering sharply increased starting salaries.

KDDI: 99.7% of Advertising Business Revenue Was Fictitious Transactions

KDDI announced the results of an investigation into an accounting fraud involving its subsidiaries, revealing that 99.7% of revenue in its advertising agency business was generated through fictitious transactions.

Cool Japan Strategy Expands Overseas Push for Fashion and Cosmetics

The Japanese government is stepping up efforts to expand overseas markets for fashion and cosmetics as part of its broader Cool Japan strategy, with discussions held on March 31st to review progress toward its goals.

JR East Launches “teppay” to Challenge PayPay and Rakuten Pay

JR East is set to enter the QR code payment market under the name “teppay,” as competition intensifies following the withdrawal of services such as LINE Pay, raising questions over whether the railway operator can carve out a position while differentiating the service from its widely used Suica platform.

Will Iran Crisis Trigger a Spike in Power Costs in Japan?

Long-running tensions surrounding Iran are expected to push up household electricity bills, with Japanese power companies bracing for higher costs this summer as crude oil prices remain elevated, even as Japan has shifted its energy mix toward renewables, now accounting for more than 20% of total power generation following the Great East Japan Earthquake.

Nikkei Plunges Over 2,800 Points on 'Black Monday'

Japan’s benchmark stock index plunged sharply at the start of the week, at one point dropping more than 2,800 points, as surging crude oil prices driven by tensions surrounding Iran rattled markets and raised fresh concerns over the stability of alternative energy supply routes.