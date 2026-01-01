Kyoto Governor Nishiwaki Wins Third Term After Defeating Two New Challengers

KYOTO, Apr 06 (News On Japan) - Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki won a third term after defeating two first-time challengers in the prefectural election held on April 5th, securing more than half of the total votes cast with backing from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party, the Democratic Party for the People, and other centrist groups.

The race featured three candidates, marking the first time in 24 years that the election was not a direct one-on-one contest, with Nishiwaki’s administrative record over two terms spanning eight years appearing to have earned voter support.

Voter turnout stood at 37.43%, down 0.15 percentage points from the previous election.

Source: YOMIURI