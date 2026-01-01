Takaichi Seeks Separate Talks With Iran

TOKYO, Apr 06 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on April 6th that Japan is making arrangements for separate high-level talks with Iran in response to the worsening situation in the Middle East, as a deadline for negotiations set by U.S. President Donald Trump approaches.

Speaking during a session of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, Takaichi indicated that preparations are underway to ensure dialogue between leaders can take place at an appropriate time, noting that all possible measures are being considered.

The remarks came as the negotiation deadline of the evening of April 7th, corresponding to April 8th Japan time, draws near, with tensions continuing to rise in the region. Takaichi made the statement in response to a question from Constitutional Democratic Party lawmaker Hiroyuki Konishi.

Source: Kyodo