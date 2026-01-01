Trump Criticizes Japan for Lack of Support

NEW YORK, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Japan over its response to a military operation involving Iran, stating that Japan "did not help" during the campaign.

Trump pointed out that around 50,000 American troops are stationed in Japan to defend the country from threats such as North Korea, adding that despite this, Japan did not provide support to the United States.

In addition to Japan, Trump also named NATO, South Korea, and Australia as allies he believes failed to offer sufficient assistance, signaling broader frustration with key partners.

Source: TBS