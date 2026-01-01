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Polish Man Falls on Mount Fuji During Off-Season Climb

SHIZUOKA, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - A 31-year-old Polish man was rescued by helicopter after falling near the New Seventh Station of Mount Fuji at around 11 a.m. on April 6th during an off-season solo climb, after calling emergency services to report that he believed he had broken his leg.

According to police, the caller was the injured man himself, who had been climbing alone and is believed to have fallen approximately 200 meters.

Rescue teams, including the Shizuoka Prefectural Police mountain rescue unit, were dispatched to the scene, and the man was airlifted by a prefectural disaster prevention helicopter about two hours after the call.

Although the man sustained injuries, he remained conscious and is not in life-threatening condition.

Source: FNN

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