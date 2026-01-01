Third Japanese Tanker Passes Through Strait of Hormuz

Apr 07 (News On Japan) - A third vessel linked to Japan has been confirmed to have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, where a de facto blockade remains in place following heightened tensions in the region.

The vessel, identified as the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tanker GREEN ASHA, is owned by an Indian affiliate of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and successfully navigated the strategic waterway.

The tanker is currently en route to India, with the safety of both the crew and the vessel confirmed, and no Japanese nationals are reported to be on board.

Following U.S.-led strikes on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz has effectively been closed, forcing 45 Japan-related vessels to remain anchored in the Persian Gulf, with this latest transit marking the third such vessel to successfully pass through the strait.

Source: FNN