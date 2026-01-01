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Japan’s 10-Year Government Bond Yield Rises to 2.430%, Highest in 27 Years

TOKYO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - Japan’s long-term interest rates climbed to their highest level in roughly 27 years on April 7th, as concerns over rising inflation triggered a broad sell-off in government bonds.

In the Tokyo bond market, the yield on newly issued 10-year Japanese government bonds—a key benchmark for long-term interest rates—rose to 2.430%, marking its highest level since February 1999.

The increase comes amid persistent uncertainty surrounding ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran, which has kept U.S. crude oil futures prices elevated. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude briefly surged into the 116-dollar-per-barrel range.

With Japan heavily reliant on energy imports, rising oil prices have heightened concerns that domestic inflation may accelerate further, prompting investors to move away from bonds.

The rise in long-term interest rates carries broad implications for Japan’s economy, marking a notable shift after years of ultra-low borrowing costs under the Bank of Japan’s prolonged monetary easing policy.

Higher yields increase the cost of borrowing for both the government and private sector, potentially placing additional pressure on Japan’s already substantial public debt, which exceeds 250% of GDP. As interest payments rise, fiscal flexibility may narrow, complicating efforts to sustain stimulus measures or expand social spending in an aging society.

For businesses, rising rates can dampen investment appetite, particularly among small and medium-sized firms that rely heavily on bank financing. While large corporations with strong cash reserves may absorb higher costs more easily, smaller firms could face tighter credit conditions, slowing capital expenditure and hiring.

At the same time, higher interest rates may offer some benefits to financial institutions. Japanese banks, which have long struggled with compressed margins under near-zero rate conditions, stand to see improved profitability as lending spreads widen. This could, in turn, support greater lending capacity over the medium term.

For households, the impact is mixed. While savers may benefit from improved returns on deposits, higher mortgage rates could weigh on housing demand and increase repayment burdens for borrowers, particularly those with variable-rate loans.

The shift in yields also reflects growing expectations that inflationary pressures—long subdued in Japan—may prove more persistent. If price increases driven by energy costs and a weaker yen begin to spread more broadly across the economy, the Bank of Japan could face mounting pressure to further adjust its policy stance.

Market participants are closely watching whether the central bank will continue to tolerate higher yields or intervene to stabilize the bond market, as it has done in the past under its yield curve control framework. The current move may signal a gradual normalization of Japan’s monetary environment, though the pace and sustainability of such a transition remain uncertain.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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