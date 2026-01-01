Scaffold Collapse Leaves Workers Dead

KAWASAKI, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - A scaffold collapsed during crane dismantling work at a factory in Kawasaki on April 7th, causing five workers to fall, leaving three dead and one missing as authorities continue search efforts.

According to Kanagawa Prefectural Police, the accident occurred at the JFE Steel East Japan Works in Kawasaki, where a crane used for unloading cargo from ships was being dismantled when a counterweight weighing approximately 500 tons, attached to the tip of the crane, fell, causing a scaffold at a height of around 40 meters to collapse.

Five male workers in their teens to 40s fell in the incident, with four rescued and transported to hospital, where three were later confirmed dead.

Police believe the remaining missing worker may have fallen into the sea and are continuing search operations from around 7 a.m. on April 8th alongside emergency responders.

Further investigation has revealed that the five workers were likely positioned on top of the crane’s counterweight at the time of the accident, which measured approximately 9 meters in length and 6 meters in diameter.

Authorities said the workers had been using heavy machinery to cut into the counterweight when it suddenly fell, triggering the collapse.

The victims have been identified as Kenshiro Chiba, 19, and Waku Koike, 29, both from Chiba City, among three deceased workers.

Police are also considering the possibility of professional negligence resulting in death or injury as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Source: テレ東BIZ