Woman Admits Smartphone Use in Fatal Crash Killing Six

MIE, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - A truck driver arrested over a fatal accident on the Shin-Meishin Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, on March 20th, which left six people dead including three children, has admitted to looking at her smartphone at the time of the crash.

According to police interviews, the suspect, Mizutani Mizuyo, told investigators that she had been "looking at a smartphone" and also acknowledged that she "was not paying close attention to the road ahead."

The accident occurred when a large truck slammed into a line of vehicles caught in traffic on the outbound lane, striking two passenger cars carrying the victims.

Authorities believe that the driver’s use of a smartphone may have contributed directly to the collision and are continuing a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Source: TBS