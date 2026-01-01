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Dating App Fatigue Drives Face-To-Face Matchmaking

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - A growing sense of fatigue with dating apps is prompting a shift back to face-to-face encounters, with a new “presentation-style” matchmaking format gaining attention as friends take on the role of introducing potential partners.

A segment exploring trending questions and news developments highlights a notable change in how young people are meeting, as the widespread use of smartphone-based matching apps begins to show signs of decline.

According to a recent survey by Japan’s Children and Families Agency, one in four married individuals under the age of 40 met their partner through a matching app, underscoring the platforms’ significant role in modern relationships.

However, globally, voices expressing exhaustion with app-based dating are growing, signaling a potential turning point in how people seek connections.

A new format drawing attention, particularly in Europe and the United States, is “DATE MY MATE,” which translates to “date my friend.”

At these events, participants do not present themselves; instead, their friends take the stage to introduce them in front of an audience, often using slides and humor within a roughly two-minute presentation.

Footage from an event held in London shows presenters enthusiastically introducing their friends, highlighting traits such as personality, background, and even unique skills, while engaging the crowd with a lively, almost party-like atmosphere.

In one example, a presenter described her close friend as “beautiful” and noted her Hawaiian roots, while another participant structured his talk around “reasons you should date him,” passionately outlining his friend’s appeal.

The format relies heavily on the presenter’s ability to communicate charm and credibility, as observers noted that the persuasiveness of a friend can significantly shape impressions.

Events are typically held in traditional pubs, where presenters incorporate humor and personal anecdotes to convey qualities that individuals might find difficult to express about themselves.

The concept has been expanding globally, with similar events now taking place in countries including Austria and the United States, and demand appears strong. Tickets for a London event reportedly sold out in just five minutes, with some participants going on to arrange actual dates afterward.

The renewed emphasis on in-person interaction may seem counter to recent trends favoring digital convenience, but organizers say the shift reflects deeper dissatisfaction with app-based dating.

A company running “DATE MY MATE” events in Austria explained that modern apps have become spaces where users compete over how to present themselves, often leading to unnatural self-expression, whereas having a friend present on one’s behalf allows a more authentic personality to emerge.

Behind this shift is what many describe as “matching app fatigue,” as users grow tired of endless swiping and superficial interactions. In the United Kingdom, data suggests that usage rates for such apps are already declining.

While similar fatigue is beginning to appear in Japan, trend analyst Megumi Ushikubo notes that demand has not yet fallen to the same extent as in Western countries.

At the same time, the presentation-style format may resonate with Japanese users, who are often described as less inclined to promote themselves directly, making friend-led introductions a potentially natural fit.

As social dynamics evolve, the role of friends as intermediaries in romance may become more prominent, suggesting that the next phase of dating could blend traditional personal connections with new forms of organized, in-person interaction.

Source: FNN

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