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Four Companies Form New Firm for Domestic AI Development

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - SoftBank, NEC, Honda, and Sony Group have jointly established a new company aimed at developing domestically produced artificial intelligence, as Japan seeks to regain competitiveness in the rapidly advancing global AI sector.

The new company, named Japan AI Foundation Model Development, will be led by an executive from SoftBank. In addition to the four core firms, Nippon Steel, Kobe Steel, and Japan’s three major megabanks have also invested in the venture.

The initiative will focus on building foundational AI models developed within Japan, with the project expected to receive government support as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s technological independence and competitiveness.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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