TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - LINE Yahoo announced a new 'AI Agent' service on April 20, aiming to provide an AI assistant that users can rely on in their daily lives. The service will be introduced through the LINE app and Yahoo! JAPAN platform.

Mitsunobu Yoshizawa, senior executive officer at LINE Yahoo, said the company would begin offering services based on the concept of 'AI that anyone can use in everyday life.'

An AI agent is designed to think and act independently without requiring users to give detailed instructions.

One example is schedule coordination. When users need to arrange an event, the AI can check possible dates on its own and suggest several options to participants.

The service is also expected to access a user's smartphone calendar and automatically determine which dates are available.

LINE Yahoo said the new functions will allow the AI to handle the process through to final schedule confirmation on behalf of the user.

Source: TBS