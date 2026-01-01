Tokyo Stocks Surge to New High

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - The Nikkei Stock Average rose by more than 1,100 points at one stage in trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday. Following gains in semiconductor-related shares on the New York market on June 24, buy orders flowed into AI and chip-related stocks in Tokyo, lifting the Nikkei back above the 60,000 level.

Market gains were further supported after some media outlets reported on Monday morning, Japan time, that Iran had presented a new proposal to the United States aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The report helped ease concerns over tensions in the Middle East, contributing to the market's broader advance.

Source: TBS