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Electric Passenger Ferry Begins Service Between Nihonbashi and Toyosu

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - Regular service by an electric passenger ferry linking Tokyo's Nihonbashi and Toyosu began on April 26. It marks Japan's first scheduled service using a fully electric passenger vessel operated by a private company.

The ferry has a capacity of 60 passengers and connects Nihonbashi and Toyosu in about 25 minutes each way.

Operators expect the service to be used for a wide range of purposes, including commuting, shopping and sightseeing. On the first day of operations, April 26, many passengers and tourists gathered to use the new route.

One passenger said the trip was more comfortable than taking the bus, which can often be crowded and difficult to board with a stroller. The passenger added that being able to step outside during the journey made the ride especially pleasant.

The electric ferry is scheduled to operate almost every day. Through May 31, the one-way adult fare is 900 yen, with nine round trips planned daily.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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