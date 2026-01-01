News On Japan
Business

Tomato Growers Face Fresh Squeeze as Costs Climb

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - Prolonged tensions in the Middle East are beginning to affect everyday vegetables in Japan, with tomato farmers facing higher costs and shortages of packaging materials.

As packs and plastic bags used to ship tomatoes become more expensive and harder to secure, some businesses are seeking ways to cope by reducing packaging altogether.

At Sugaya Farm in Hokota, Ibaraki Prefecture, rows of fully ripened red tomatoes gleam like rubies inside greenhouses. The farm cultivates around 60 tons of tomatoes annually across six agricultural houses.

Although tomatoes are now entering their peak summer season, growers say they are increasingly concerned about rising costs.

Shunnosuke Sugaya, head of Sugaya Farm, said suppliers had informed him that prices for tomato bags and plastic packs were set to rise by around 30%.

'We are hearing from many material suppliers that prices for tomato bags and packs are going up,' Sugaya said.

The farm uses large quantities of such materials every day to ship harvested produce.

The recent surge in crude oil prices, driven by worsening tensions in the Middle East, is now spreading to plastic products made from petroleum. Some agricultural materials are already in short supply.

Sugaya said orders for mulch sheets used to control weeds and pests had been halted in some cases, while others were struggling to obtain them at all.

Higher oil prices could also affect tomato production more directly through heating costs later in the year.

Sugaya said the farm begins purchasing fuel from October as temperatures fall and greenhouses require heating.

'What matters is what prices will look like then. Even a 20% rise in fuel costs could mean several hundred thousand yen, or in the worst case several million yen,' he said.

If that happens, the farm may have little choice but to consider raising product prices.

Elsewhere, some businesses are trying to turn the crisis into an opportunity by encouraging customers to go without disposable packaging.

At 'Oimo Biyori Azumino' in Azumino, Nagano Prefecture, which sells candied sweet potatoes coated in syrup, customers who bring their own lidded containers receive a 30-yen discount per pack.

The store said the campaign was launched partly because plastic containers had become harder to procure, and partly because inflation had led more consumers to cut back on sweets purchases.

Store manager Rie Imai said around one-third or more of customers were now bringing their own containers.

'Reducing the use of plastic containers has also been a real help for us,' Imai said.

Such practical measures may become more widespread as businesses and farmers adapt to mounting cost pressures.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kansai Airport Sets Record High

International passenger traffic at Kansai Airport reached a record high of 27.08 million in fiscal 2025, up around 2 million from the previous year and highlighting strong demand for overseas travel across western Japan.

Hot Springs Cut Operating Hours as Fuel Supply Tightens

Shizuoka City said it will shorten operating hours at three municipally run hot spring facilities from May 7 for the time being, after instability in heavy oil supplies linked to the situation in Iran.

Rain Fails to Dampen Otsuchi Wildfire

The forest wildfire in Otsuchi remained uncontained on April 27, despite the first rainfall since the blaze began six days earlier, as firefighting efforts continued and residents stayed on alert.

Powerful Early-Morning Earthquake Shakes Hokkaido

A strong earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5+ struck Hokkaido early on April 27, with no risk of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake occurred at around 5:24 a.m. and was centered in southern Tokachi. It had an estimated magnitude of 6.1 and a focal depth of about 80 kilometers.

US Crude Oil Arrives in Japan as Alternative Supply

American crude oil secured as an alternative supply source has arrived in Japan for the first time, as the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz makes procurement from the Middle East increasingly difficult.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Tomato Growers Face Fresh Squeeze as Costs Climb

Prolonged tensions in the Middle East are beginning to affect everyday vegetables in Japan, with tomato farmers facing higher costs and shortages of packaging materials.

Closure of Strait of Hormuz Hits Japan Car Exports

The impact of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz is spreading to Japan's export industries, dealing a fresh blow to automakers and other companies reliant on Middle East trade routes.

Tokyo Stocks Surge to New High

The Nikkei Stock Average rose by more than 1,100 points at one stage in trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday. Following gains in semiconductor-related shares on the New York market on June 24, buy orders flowed into AI and chip-related stocks in Tokyo, lifting the Nikkei back above the 60,000 level.

Japan Cuts Refinery Runs as It Races to Replace Middle East Crude

Japan has reduced refinery operating rates as it scrambles to secure alternative crude supplies following disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the growing strain on one of Asia’s most import-dependent energy markets.

US Crude Oil Arrives in Japan as Alternative Supply

American crude oil secured as an alternative supply source has arrived in Japan for the first time, as the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz makes procurement from the Middle East increasingly difficult.

How Long Will Food Price Surge Last?

The nationwide consumer price index for fiscal 2025, released today, rose 2.7% from the previous year. Prices have now exceeded the government and Bank of Japan's 2% target for a fourth consecutive year.

Toyoko Inn Wins Customers With Fixed Prices

Japan’s hotel industry appears to be thriving as a surge in inbound tourism drives accommodation prices in popular destinations to record highs. Yet domestic travel demand has remained sluggish, while labor shortages and rising construction costs have made new hotel development increasingly expensive.

Japan’s Inheritance Boom: How to Avoid Costly Mistakes

As Japan’s entire baby boomer generation enters the late-stage elderly bracket, the country is approaching what experts call the 'Great Inheritance Era' — a period marked by a sharp rise in asset transfers after death.