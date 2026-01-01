Rare Mirage Returns to Toyama

Toyama, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - A rare spring mirage appeared over Toyama Bay on April 26, creating a striking optical illusion in which a bridge seemed to transform into a flattened diamond shape floating above the water.

The unusual image was seen beyond the bay, where a distorted structure resembling a compressed rhombus emerged above the bridge. As time passed, the shape grew larger and appeared to merge with the bridge itself.

The phenomenon was identified as a mirage, a seasonal hallmark of spring in the region.

According to a local museum, the display was clearly visible to the naked eye and remained vivid for an extended period, leading it to award the highest possible classification of 'A rank.' It was the first such top-rated assessment in eight years.

The bridge's warped appearance was caused by the refraction of light through layers of air above the sea surface, producing a fantastical landscape different from reality.

Source: FNN