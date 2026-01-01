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Okinawa Residents Get Early Ride on Tornado Coaster

NAHA, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - Residents of Okinawa were given an early preview on April 27 of a new thrill ride at theme park JUNGLIA OKINAWA in Nakijin Village, Okinawa Prefecture.

The attraction, named 'Yanbaru Tornado,' lifts riders to a maximum height of about 20 meters before flipping them upside down, creating the sensation of plunging into a tornado.

Ahead of its official launch on April 29, screams from riders of all ages echoed across the park as visitors tested the new attraction.

Source: Kyodo

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