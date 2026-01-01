Kansai Airport Sets Record High

OSAKA, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - International passenger traffic at Kansai Airport reached a record high of 27.08 million in fiscal 2025, up around 2 million from the previous year and highlighting strong demand for overseas travel across western Japan.

The number of foreign travelers using the airport also exceeded 20 million for the first time since its launch, reaching 21.2 million.

Combined passenger traffic across Kansai Airport, Osaka International Airport (Itami) and Kobe Airport also hit a record high for a fiscal year, totaling 54.01 million passengers.

The operator said flights to China and the Middle East declined due to the Chinese government's calls to refrain from travel to Japan and worsening tensions in the Middle East.

However, increased demand for routes linking Japan with South Korea and Southeast Asian nations helped drive the overall growth.

Source: MBS