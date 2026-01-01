Hot Springs Cut Operating Hours as Fuel Supply Tightens

SHIZUOKA, Apr 28 (News On Japan) - Shizuoka City said it will shorten operating hours at three municipally run hot spring facilities from May 7 for the time being, after instability in heavy oil supplies linked to the situation in Iran.

The affected facilities are Yunoshima Onsen Bathhouse and Kuchisakamoto Onsen Bathhouse in Aoi Ward, and Shimizu Nishizato Onsen Bathhouse Yamasemi no Yu in Shimizu Ward.

According to the city, securing sufficient heavy oil used at the hot spring facilities has become difficult since mid-March because of the impact of developments involving Iran.

Kuchisakamoto Onsen Bathhouse and Yunoshima Onsen Bathhouse in Aoi Ward will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a reduction of two hours.

Shimizu Nishizato Onsen Bathhouse Yamasemi no Yu in Shimizu Ward will operate on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., shortening hours by two hours and 30 minutes.

The reduced schedule will begin on May 7 and is expected to remain in place until heavy oil supplies stabilize and normal operations can resume.

Source: SBSnews6