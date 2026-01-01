JR West Teams Up with Airlines to Offer Unified Booking

OSAKA, May 02 (News On Japan) - JR West announced on April 30th that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways to address social challenges in western Japan, aiming to boost inbound tourism and explore future integration of reservation systems.

The company said it seeks to strengthen its ability to attract inbound travelers and will work with the two airlines to develop broader tourism routes by combining rail and air networks, with the goal of increasing visitor numbers across the region.

The partnership also envisions a future system that would allow customers to make both rail and air reservations and payments in a single transaction through each company’s existing booking platforms.

Okuda Hideo, a director at JR West, said: "We will work to resolve social challenges in the western Japan area through a broader and more diverse range of approaches."

Separately, JR West has decided to pursue a capital and business alliance with Resona Holdings, planning to acquire a 20% stake in Kansai Mirai Bank, a subsidiary of the group, as it looks to strengthen its non-railway business operations.

Source: YOMIURI