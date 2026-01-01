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Japan's Foreign Minister Requests Safe Transit for Vessels in Persian Gulf

TOKYO, May 03 (News On Japan) - Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi, currently visiting Kenya, held a phone call with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi early on May 3rd Japan time, urging Tehran to ensure the passage of all vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf.

The talks were held at Iran’s request, during which Araghchi explained the current situation and outlook, including exchanges with the United States.

Motegi expressed hope that negotiations between the United States and Iran would resume at an early stage and ultimately lead to a final agreement, while also calling on Iran to demonstrate maximum flexibility.

Referring to the recent transit of Japan-related vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Motegi renewed his appeal for all ships still in the Persian Gulf to be allowed safe passage as soon as possible.

Source: TBS

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