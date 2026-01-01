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Rainy Season Arrives Early in Southern Japan

KAGOSHIMA, May 03 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Sunday that the Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture has entered the rainy season, marking the earliest start nationwide this year, coming nine days earlier than the average year and two days earlier than in 2025.

Cloudy skies currently cover Amami City in Kagoshima Prefecture, with rain expected later in the evening.

This is the first time in seven years that the onset of the rainy season in the Amami region has been earlier than in the Okinawa region, with the average end of the rainy season in Amami typically occurring around June 29th.

Source: TBS

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