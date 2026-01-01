Japan Releases Second Round of Strategic Oil Reserves

TOKYO, May 03 (News On Japan) - Japan began a second round of releases from its national oil reserves on May 3rd, as the government moves to stabilize energy supplies following escalating tensions in the Middle East that have effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

The additional release started on May 2nd at the Shibushi National Petroleum Stockpiling Base in Kagoshima Prefecture, where oil is being loaded onto tankers stationed offshore near Higashikushira.

This marks the second such release following an earlier drawdown in March 2026, as authorities respond to worsening conditions in the region and the continued disruption of key shipping routes.

The latest release will be carried out at 10 locations nationwide, including Shibushi, with a total of 5.8 million kiloliters set to be supplied—equivalent to roughly 20 days of Japan’s domestic oil consumption.

Source: FNN