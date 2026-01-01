Shirarahama First Beach to Open on Honshu

Wakayama, May 04 (News On Japan) - Shirarahama Beach in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, opened for the swimming season on May 3rd, marking the earliest “sea opening” on Honshu and the start of operations for the popular beach destination.

The water temperature on the morning of May 3rd was 22 degrees Celsius, making it slightly cool for swimming, but visitors were seen enjoying the ocean with enthusiasm.

The beach is scheduled to remain open until September 13th, and the number of visitors this year is expected to reach around 200,000, approximately 40,000 more than last year.

Source: YOMIURI