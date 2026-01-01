News On Japan
Travel

Shirarahama First Beach to Open on Honshu

Wakayama, May 04 (News On Japan) - Shirarahama Beach in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, opened for the swimming season on May 3rd, marking the earliest “sea opening” on Honshu and the start of operations for the popular beach destination.

The water temperature on the morning of May 3rd was 22 degrees Celsius, making it slightly cool for swimming, but visitors were seen enjoying the ocean with enthusiasm.

The beach is scheduled to remain open until September 13th, and the number of visitors this year is expected to reach around 200,000, approximately 40,000 more than last year.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Takaichi and Albanese Meet to Secure Supply Chains

Prime Minister Takaichi, currently visiting Australia, met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on May 4th, where the two leaders confirmed cooperation toward stable energy supply, including liquefied natural gas, and agreed to compile a joint declaration focused on economic security and strengthening supply chains for critical minerals.

Dual Pricing Spreads at Japan's Tourist Sites

As Golden Week travel picks up across Japan, a growing number of tourist destinations are introducing “dual pricing” systems that differentiate between local residents and visitors, with Takeshima Aquarium setting admission fees at more than double for non-residents compared to city citizens, while the central government moves to formalize guidelines for the practice.

Inside Japan's Booming Late-Night Food Scene

Late-night yakiniku and crepe shops are drawing crowds in Tokyo as young diners use midnight meals as a way to unwind, with sweets replacing ramen as the night’s final indulgence.

Rainy Season Arrives Early Across Southern Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that the Okinawa region is believed to have entered the rainy season, marking the second such declaration nationwide following the earlier onset in the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture, with the timing coming six days earlier than the average year and one day earlier than in 2025.

Opium Poppies Spreading Rapidly Across Japan

A surge in the growth of illegal opium poppies across Japan has prompted authorities to intensify eradication efforts, with around 10,000 plants removed in just two hours in Saga Prefecture, as officials urge the public to report any sightings.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Shirarahama First Beach to Open on Honshu

Shirarahama Beach in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, opened for the swimming season on May 3rd, marking the earliest “sea opening” on Honshu and the start of operations for the popular beach destination.

Rainy Season Arrives Early Across Southern Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that the Okinawa region is believed to have entered the rainy season, marking the second such declaration nationwide following the earlier onset in the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture, with the timing coming six days earlier than the average year and one day earlier than in 2025.

First Baby Deer of the Year Born in Nara Park

The first fawn of the year has been born in Nara Park, where the deer designated as a national natural monument are entering their annual birthing season.

Log Rafting Adventure Begins in Wakayama

A seasonal rafting attraction offering both adrenaline-pumping rapids and serene mountain scenery opened on May 3rd in Kitayama Village, Wakayama Prefecture, drawing visitors eager to experience the region’s natural beauty while riding traditional log rafts through a winding river course.

Mountain Access Restricted After Repeated Bear Attacks

Roads leading into forested areas of Towada Oyu in Kazuno City, Akita Prefecture, have been closed at 45 locations following a series of past bear attacks that left people dead or injured, with the measures set to remain in place until the end of June.

JR West Teams Up with Airlines to Offer Unified Booking

JR West announced on April 30th that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways to address social challenges in western Japan, aiming to boost inbound tourism and explore future integration of reservation systems.

Golden Week Crowds Seen From Above

Japan’s Golden Week holiday period got fully underway on April 29, drawing large crowds to major tourist destinations and airports, where long lines formed as overseas travel surged.

60-Year-Old Hot Spring Marks End of an Era

A long-standing hot spring facility in Kagoshima brought down the curtain on nearly six decades of history on April 29, Showa Day, as a cameraman documented its final day, capturing memories of an era shaped by Japan’s postwar growth.