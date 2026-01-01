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Man Douses 9 Liters of Kerosine at Home Entrance During Dispute with Girlfriend

GUNMA, May 04 (News On Japan) - A Shibukawa city government employee was arrested on the spot on May 3rd in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, on suspicion of attempting to start a fire after pouring approximately 9 liters of kerosene at the entrance of a home where he lived with his partner following a dispute.

The suspect, identified as Masahiro Ishida, 39, a staff member at the Shibukawa City Hall, is accused of pouring kerosene from a plastic container at the entrance of a two-story wooden home where his 36-year-old girlfriend resides shortly after 8 p.m. on May 3rd, and attempting to ignite it.

Police officers responded after receiving an emergency call from the woman’s daughter reporting that her mother was arguing with a man, and upon arriving at the scene found around 9 liters of kerosene spread across the entrance along with a lighter on the ground, leading to Ishida’s arrest at the scene after questioning those involved.

Ishida, who also lived at the residence, has partially denied the allegations, stating, "I poured kerosene, but I did not intend to set it on fire," while police continue to investigate the motive and circumstances behind the incident.

Source: TBS

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