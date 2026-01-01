Brazilian Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Aichi Apartment

AICHI, May 04 (News On Japan) - A Brazilian man armed with scissors barricaded himself inside an apartment in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, on May 4th before being subdued by police after a tense standoff lasting around two and a half hours.

The incident took place at a residential complex located about 6 kilometers from JR Toyohashi Station, where a foreign national briefly locked himself inside a room before being taken into custody.

At around 3 p.m., police officers discovered a vehicle suspected of being stolen and approached a man nearby. The man then entered an apartment room and barricaded himself inside while shouting, “If you come in, I’ll stab you,” while holding a pair of scissors.

Footage recorded by nearby residents captured the scene as officers attempted to calm the man and persuade him to surrender. One officer could be heard saying, “You’re holding scissors, right? Scissors are dangerous, so put them down. Put the knife down too, it’s dangerous. Are you injured?”

A local resident said they heard officers repeatedly urging the man to put away a knife and open the window, describing the situation as frightening but noting that police appeared to be speaking in a calm, reassuring manner.

At around 5:30 p.m., police secured the suspect. Aerial footage showed multiple officers restraining the man during the arrest.

Another individual was reportedly inside the room at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspect on the spot on suspicion of obstructing official duties, identifying him as 37-year-old Brazilian national Rogério Saito Rodrigues, whose address and occupation are unknown.

According to investigators, Rodrigues has remained silent during questioning.

Source: TBS