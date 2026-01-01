Children’s Book Sales Remain Strong

TOKYO, May 05 (News On Japan) - A children’s book sales event held in a park in Tokyo’s Ueno area on May 4th drew 18,300 visitors including families, highlighting the resilience of the children’s book segment even as overall print publishing continues to decline.

The event, now in its 24th year, featured a record 85 publishers including Kodansha and Shogakukan, all seeking to capture new readers in a market that continues to show growth potential.

While the spread of e-books and other factors has led to a roughly 40% drop in print book sales over the past decade, sales of children’s books have risen by about 10% over the same period.

Organizers reported first-day sales of 23.5 million yen, underscoring strong demand for physical children’s titles.

Visitors expressed enthusiasm for browsing and purchasing books in person, with one attendee noting the appeal of choosing favorite titles directly.

Industry participants pointed to the unique strengths of children’s books, particularly picture books, which engage multiple senses through visuals, touch, and sound, often read aloud by parents, making them more memorable experiences compared to digital formats.

Source: テレ東BIZ