'Tonton' Finds New Home After Police Protection Ends

Miyazaki, May 06 (News On Japan) - A piglet that had been brought to a police station in Ebino, Miyazaki Prefecture, as lost property in March has found a new home after no owner came forward within the designated holding period.

The piglet, named “Tonton” by officers, had been kept under police protection, but with the two-week storage period expiring without any claims, authorities decided to select a new caretaker.

The new owner is a local cattle farmer, who will keep Tonton as a pet after receiving guidance from the public health center.

The day of departure marked an emotional farewell for officers who had been caring for the animal.

Hideki Yonezawa, deputy chief of the Ebino Police Station, said: "We are truly grateful that someone kind has agreed to take Tonton in, and we feel relieved. But at the same time, it is a little sad to say goodbye."

Yonezawa added, "Take care, Tonton. Goodbye," as he bid a fond farewell.

Now settling into a new environment, Tonton is said to be doing well, with the new owner, Kota Kawano, noting: "Livestock are usually raised for meat, but I think it’s perfectly fine to have a pig that brings smiles to people’s faces."

Source: FNN