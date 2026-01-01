Wakayama, May 07 (News On Japan) - Koyasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Wakayama Prefecture that has seen a steady rise in visitors from both Japan and overseas in recent years, is urging worshippers to avoid wearing revealing clothing as the summer season approaches, as temple authorities seek to preserve the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of one of Japan’s most revered religious centers.

At Kongobuji Temple, the head temple of the Koyasan Shingon Sect, signs have been installed at the entrance to Okunoin, a sacred area regarded as the spiritual heart of the mountain, calling on visitors to refrain from attire that exposes excessive skin, while monks have also begun distributing leaflets outlining proper etiquette for worship, including guidance on behavior, posture, and appropriate dress.

Temple officials say the initiative is not intended to restrict access, but rather to encourage a mindset of respect among the growing number of tourists, many of whom may be unfamiliar with the customs associated with visiting Buddhist sacred sites, particularly at a time of year when lighter clothing becomes more common.

Yabu Kunihiko, head of the Koyasan Executive Office at Kongobuji Temple, said: "This is a place where anyone is welcome to visit, and that will not change. However, as a matter of mindset when coming here, we ask that visitors conduct themselves with dignity," emphasizing that the request reflects long-standing religious values rather than new regulations.

The mountain complex traces its origins to the early ninth century, when the monk Kukai, later known as Kobo Daishi, established a monastic center after receiving imperial permission during the Heian period, selecting the remote plateau of Mount Koya as a site for intensive spiritual training based on esoteric Buddhist teachings he had brought back from Tang China.

Kukai’s teachings emphasized ritual practice, mantra recitation, and meditation aimed at achieving enlightenment within one’s lifetime, and over the centuries Koyasan developed into a major hub of religious learning, pilgrimage, and cultural influence, supported by the imperial court and later by feudal authorities, while remaining an active center of worship to this day.

Stories about him "flying" come from later religious legends and folklore that developed around his life, especially as his reputation grew within the Koyasan Shingon Sect, and in these accounts, Kukai is portrayed as a figure with supernatural abilities, including flying through the air, traveling instantly over long distances, or performing miracles, reflecting the deep reverence with which he has been regarded by followers across generations.

Okunoin, where Kukai is believed by adherents to remain in eternal meditation rather than having died, continues to draw pilgrims seeking spiritual connection, and the broader Koyasan area, with its temples, cedar-lined paths, and historic sites, has become an increasingly popular destination for international tourists following its inclusion in UNESCO’s Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range in 2004.

Temple authorities note that while visitor numbers have brought renewed attention and economic benefits to the region, they have also created challenges in maintaining traditional etiquette and the sanctity of religious spaces, prompting calls for greater awareness among visitors.

Kongobuji Temple has indicated that in cases where attire is deemed inappropriate, staff may respond more firmly, underscoring a growing effort to balance openness with the preservation of cultural and spiritual norms at one of Japan’s most iconic pilgrimage destinations.

Source: KTV NEWS