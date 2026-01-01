News On Japan
Travel

Sacred Pilgrimage Site Asks Visitors Not to Wear Revealing Clothing

Wakayama, May 07 (News On Japan) - Koyasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Wakayama Prefecture that has seen a steady rise in visitors from both Japan and overseas in recent years, is urging worshippers to avoid wearing revealing clothing as the summer season approaches, as temple authorities seek to preserve the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of one of Japan’s most revered religious centers.

At Kongobuji Temple, the head temple of the Koyasan Shingon Sect, signs have been installed at the entrance to Okunoin, a sacred area regarded as the spiritual heart of the mountain, calling on visitors to refrain from attire that exposes excessive skin, while monks have also begun distributing leaflets outlining proper etiquette for worship, including guidance on behavior, posture, and appropriate dress.

Temple officials say the initiative is not intended to restrict access, but rather to encourage a mindset of respect among the growing number of tourists, many of whom may be unfamiliar with the customs associated with visiting Buddhist sacred sites, particularly at a time of year when lighter clothing becomes more common.

Yabu Kunihiko, head of the Koyasan Executive Office at Kongobuji Temple, said: "This is a place where anyone is welcome to visit, and that will not change. However, as a matter of mindset when coming here, we ask that visitors conduct themselves with dignity," emphasizing that the request reflects long-standing religious values rather than new regulations.

The mountain complex traces its origins to the early ninth century, when the monk Kukai, later known as Kobo Daishi, established a monastic center after receiving imperial permission during the Heian period, selecting the remote plateau of Mount Koya as a site for intensive spiritual training based on esoteric Buddhist teachings he had brought back from Tang China.

Kukai’s teachings emphasized ritual practice, mantra recitation, and meditation aimed at achieving enlightenment within one’s lifetime, and over the centuries Koyasan developed into a major hub of religious learning, pilgrimage, and cultural influence, supported by the imperial court and later by feudal authorities, while remaining an active center of worship to this day.

Stories about him "flying" come from later religious legends and folklore that developed around his life, especially as his reputation grew within the Koyasan Shingon Sect, and in these accounts, Kukai is portrayed as a figure with supernatural abilities, including flying through the air, traveling instantly over long distances, or performing miracles, reflecting the deep reverence with which he has been regarded by followers across generations.

Okunoin, where Kukai is believed by adherents to remain in eternal meditation rather than having died, continues to draw pilgrims seeking spiritual connection, and the broader Koyasan area, with its temples, cedar-lined paths, and historic sites, has become an increasingly popular destination for international tourists following its inclusion in UNESCO’s Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range in 2004.

Temple authorities note that while visitor numbers have brought renewed attention and economic benefits to the region, they have also created challenges in maintaining traditional etiquette and the sanctity of religious spaces, prompting calls for greater awareness among visitors.

Kongobuji Temple has indicated that in cases where attire is deemed inappropriate, staff may respond more firmly, underscoring a growing effort to balance openness with the preservation of cultural and spiritual norms at one of Japan’s most iconic pilgrimage destinations.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Sacred Pilgrimage Site Asks Visitors Not to Wear Revealing Clothing

Koyasan, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Wakayama Prefecture that has seen a steady rise in visitors from both Japan and overseas in recent years, is urging worshippers to avoid wearing revealing clothing as the summer season approaches, as temple authorities seek to preserve the dignity and spiritual atmosphere of one of Japan’s most revered religious centers.

Massive Bears Roam Near Residential Areas Across Japan

Bear sightings are increasing across Japan earlier than usual this year, with multiple reports of unusually large and well-fed animals appearing near residential areas and tourist locations during the May holiday period, raising concerns over public safety and prompting calls for heightened caution.

Japanese Passenger Aboard Cruise Ship as Andes Hantavirus Cases Confirmed

A cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean with a Japanese passenger on board has become the center of a widening international health response, as multiple countries confirm infections linked to a rare strain of hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

Vacant Homes With 110 Heirs

The number of vacant homes across Japan has surpassed 9 million—roughly double the figure from 30 years ago—yet efforts to address the issue are being held back by increasingly complex inheritance cases that make resolution difficult.

Japan Military Unit Withdraws Controversial Logo Created by AI

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Infantry Regiment halted use of a newly created logo just four days after its release, following a wave of criticism over its design and the use of generative AI.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Typhoon No. 5 Set to Fade Without Affecting Japan

Typhoon No. 5 is expected to move westward into next week without significant development and is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression, with no impact anticipated for Japan.

Shinkansen Unreserved Seats Reach 160% Capacity

The final day of Golden Week on May 6th saw heavy congestion at Tokyo Station, where returning travelers crowded Shinkansen platforms, with unreserved seating on some lines exceeding 160% capacity.

Man Mauled by Bear in Akita Rice Field

A man in his 40s was injured after being attacked by a bear in a rice field next to an elementary school in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, on May 5th, marking the first confirmed human injury from a bear in the prefecture in 2026, as sightings continue across tourist areas during the Golden Week holiday.

Percy Train is Huge Hit on Children’s Day

A large number of families gathered at Oigawa Railway in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture, on May 5th for Children’s Day, where the popular “Percy” steam locomotive from the Thomas the Tank Engine series drew enthusiastic crowds.

Purification Rite Performed Ahead of Aoi Matsuri

A purification ritual known as the "Misogi no Gi" was held ahead of the Aoi Festival, one of Kyoto’s three major festivals, as the Saio-dai and other participants underwent a traditional cleansing ceremony at Shimogamo Shrine.

Bonsai at the Imperial Palace

A collection of bonsai carefully preserved and passed down by staff of the Imperial Household Agency’s garden division continues to play an important role within the Imperial Palace grounds, where roughly 500 trees across about 90 varieties are maintained and around 300 are used annually in official settings.

Dual Pricing Spreads at Japan's Tourist Sites

As Golden Week travel picks up across Japan, a growing number of tourist destinations are introducing “dual pricing” systems that differentiate between local residents and visitors, with Takeshima Aquarium setting admission fees at more than double for non-residents compared to city citizens, while the central government moves to formalize guidelines for the practice.

Shirarahama First Beach to Open on Honshu

Shirarahama Beach in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, opened for the swimming season on May 3rd, marking the earliest “sea opening” on Honshu and the start of operations for the popular beach destination.