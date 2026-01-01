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Rice Terraces of Hyogo Reflect Mount Hyono

HYOGO, May 10 (News On Japan) - As rice planting season gets underway, a rare seasonal sight known as the “Upside-Down Hyono Mountain” has appeared in Yabu City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the image of Mount Hyono is reflected on the surface of flooded terraced rice fields.

Reflected across the water-filled paddies is Mount Hyono, the highest peak in Hyogo Prefecture.

The phenomenon can be seen in the Bekku district of Yabu City, where around 100 rice paddies spread across the hillside. At this time of year, when farmers begin planting rice, the mountain’s reflection appears clearly on the calm surfaces of the terraced fields.

The “Upside-Down Hyono Mountain” can only be seen during the short period after the paddies are flooded and before the rice plants grow tall, and locals say the reflection appears most beautifully on windless days.

Visitors gathered with cameras to capture the rare scenery during the brief window of perfect conditions.

“One can see Mount Hyono together with the terraced rice fields, and it’s truly beautiful, so I come here every day to take photographs,” one visitor said.

The seasonal view is expected to remain visible until around late May.

Source: MBS

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