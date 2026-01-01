Tornado Spotted Over Ishigaki Island Waters

NAHA, May 11 (News On Japan) - A tornado-like whirlwind was spotted on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture on May 11th, with dramatic footage capturing the swirling gust as it moved through a port area while lifting seawater into the air.

The phenomenon was recorded by a JNN information camera during the morning hours, showing a rotating column of wind crossing near the harbor.

According to police, no injuries or damage to buildings had been confirmed as of later in the day.

A tornado advisory had been issued for the Yaeyama region earlier on May 11th, and the Ishigaki Island Local Meteorological Observatory is investigating the powerful gust in detail.

Source: TBS