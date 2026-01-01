Japan Vows Efforts to Free Trapped Ships in Persian Gulf

TOKYO, May 11 (News On Japan) - The House of Councillors' settlement committee convened on May 11th with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in attendance, as lawmakers continued debating the government's response to the worsening situation surrounding Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reporting from the Diet press building, journalist Risa Sugano said the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has dealt a direct blow to Japan's energy situation, with no clear resolution yet in sight.

Takaichi stressed that the government would continue pursuing every possible diplomatic effort and coordination to secure the passage of vessels connected to Japan currently stranded inside the Persian Gulf.

"More than two months have passed since the situation began," Takaichi said. "The government will continue to actively pursue every diplomatic effort and coordination necessary to realize the swift passage through the Strait of Hormuz for all vessels, including Japan-related ships still remaining in the Persian Gulf."

Yuko Mori of the Constitutional Democratic Party asked whether the government planned to call on the public to conserve energy in light of the ongoing Iran crisis.

"It will be too late once the stockpiled crude oil runs out," Mori said. "Isn't it about time to change policy direction?"

Takaichi responded that she did not believe the situation had yet reached the stage where the government needed to ask the public for deeper conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Kaneko revealed that around 40 Japan-related vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, adding that the government is considering special commendations for crew members facing difficult conditions during the prolonged standoff.

Source: FNN