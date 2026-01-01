New LDP Group Formed to Support Takaichi Administration

TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - A new parliamentary group within the Liberal Democratic Party known as the "National Strength Study Group" is set to be launched, bringing together a powerful lineup of senior ruling party figures including Vice President Taro Aso, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Policy Research Council Chairman Takayuki Kobayashi.

The group is scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting on May 21st and is expected to function as an organization supporting the policies of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration through close coordination between the government and ruling party.

The launch comes as faction-style activity within the LDP has begun showing signs of revival following the recent election. Various lawmakers have started forming new political groups, while the arrival of 66 first-term lawmakers has intensified efforts by senior figures to strengthen their influence within the party.

One reason for the renewed movement is that the issue of political funding scandals failed to become a major focal point during the election campaign, reducing pressure on lawmakers to distance themselves from factional politics.

Attention is also turning toward next September’s LDP presidential election. While Takaichi remains in a strong position to seek re-election as party leader, rival political movements are already beginning to emerge within the party, prompting supporters of the prime minister to strengthen their organizational base in advance.

The new group is seen as an attempt to establish a large mainstream bloc supporting the Takaichi administration rather than a traditional faction in the old LDP style. Many of the politicians involved already belong to existing factions, including Aso, who continues to lead the Aso faction.

The organization has also highlighted the growing political closeness between Takaichi and Aso. The two reportedly held a lunch meeting in April, where they exchanged views over grilled fish set meals, and party officials are said to be considering making such gatherings a regular occurrence.

Takaichi has recently faced criticism over what some within the party describe as an increasingly top-down governing style. However, there are signs she is attempting to gradually improve communication with lawmakers by increasing informal meetings and evening gatherings with party members.

Aso’s role is viewed as particularly important in strengthening the administration’s internal support base. As one of the LDP’s most senior and influential figures, his leadership is expected to provide stability and authority to the new organization.

At the same time, the group’s close association with Aso may discourage some lawmakers who have traditionally kept their distance from him. Former Internal Affairs Minister Ryota Takeda has been mentioned as one such figure, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi was notably absent despite many other former leadership contenders joining the organization.

Still, the group is expected to grow rapidly, with some estimates suggesting membership could exceed 300 lawmakers, representing more than half of the LDP’s parliamentary strength.

If membership reaches that level, analysts believe it may become difficult for the organization to operate as a conventional faction with strict internal discipline, instead evolving into a broad pro-government coalition shaped by political circumstances at the time.

Pressure is also reportedly building among lawmakers concerned that remaining outside the group could make them appear unsupportive of the Takaichi administration. Even politicians known to have strained ties with Aso are said to be considering joining.

Membership fees are reportedly set at just 300 yen, an unusually low amount for a political organization of this scale, potentially encouraging even wider participation among lawmakers seeking to avoid being viewed as part of the anti-mainstream camp.

Source: KTV NEWS