Mikoshi Fill Asakusa Streets as Sanja Festival Reaches Peak

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - The Sanja Festival at Asakusa Shrine in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, one of the capital’s signature early summer events, reached its peak on May 16th as nearly 100 mikoshi portable shrines from 44 local neighborhood associations paraded through the downtown streets, filling the area with excitement and energy.

The mikoshi gathered at the shrine, where each was blessed one by one from around noon before setting off toward their respective neighborhoods. Under clear skies, participants dressed in traditional happi coats carried and rocked the ornate shrines in rhythm with spirited chants, while crowds packed the streets to watch the lively procession.

The Sanja Festival, known for its vibrant atmosphere and deep ties to Tokyo’s historic downtown culture, is considered one of the city’s most famous traditional events, drawing large numbers of visitors each year.

Source: Kyodo