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Koala Makes Public Debut on Awaji Island

HYOGO, May 16 (News On Japan) - A female koala named Komachi, which arrived from Tokyo's Tama Zoological Park for a breeding program, was unveiled to the public at Awaji Farm Park England Hill, a popular tourist destination in Minamiawaji, Hyogo Prefecture.

Komachi, a 9-year-old koala, arrived at England Hill on Awaji Island in April as part of a matchmaking initiative between zoos.

After undergoing quarantine and health checks, the koala was deemed to have adjusted well to her new environment and was officially introduced to visitors.

Visitors gathered to catch a glimpse of Komachi's appearance and unique behavior.

"She's big compared to the other koalas," one visitor said.

"She still looks a little unfamiliar with the environment, and the way her eyes are wide open is so cute," another visitor commented.

Local residents are already expressing hopes that Komachi's lovable appearance will make her a new idol on Awaji Island.

Source: KTV NEWS

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