340 Lawmakers Join Research Group Supporting Takaichi

TOKYO, May 22 (News On Japan) - A new Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers’ group aimed at advancing the policies of the Takaichi administration held its first meeting, with Vice President Aso appointed as supreme adviser and former Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato named chairman.
The group, called the National Strength Research Group, has attracted around 340 Diet members, including cabinet ministers and senior party officials. By bringing together lawmakers across former factional lines, the group hopes to help strengthen Prime Minister Takaichi’s internal party base.
Source: テレ東BIZ