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1200-Year-Old 'Undying Flame' Survives Miyajima Temple Fire

HIROSHIMA, May 23 (News On Japan) - A historic temple hall on Mount Misen in Hiroshima Prefecture was destroyed by fire, but the famed "undying flame" believed to have burned continuously for more than 1,200 years was safely preserved elsewhere, according to the temple's chief priest.

The fire broke out on May 20th at Reikado Hall near the summit of Mount Misen on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Footage taken after the blaze showed the hall almost completely reduced to ruins, with blackened wooden beams and debris scattered across the area.

The fire completely destroyed the hall, and firefighters finally extinguished the blaze around midday on May 21st, more than 27 hours after it began.

Reikado Hall was known for housing the "kiezu no hi," or "undying flame," said to have been kept burning ever since the Buddhist monk Kukai, also known as Kobo Daishi, performed goma fire rituals there more than 1,200 years ago.

Water boiled using the sacred flame was believed to help cure illnesses, making the site a popular destination for visitors and worshippers.

According to Yoshida, the chief priest of Daishoin Temple, the sacred flame survived because it had also been preserved at another location.

"I don't really know the cause of the fire, but it is extremely unfortunate," Yoshida said. "I have heard that rebuilding within just over a year will be difficult."

Source: FNN

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