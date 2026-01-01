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Philippine President Marcos to Visit Japan as State Guest

May 25 (News On Japan) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will arrive in Japan on May 26th for a state visit, placing renewed attention on a country that is closely tied to Japan's crude oil import routes, the situation surrounding Taiwan, and the future of Japan's security and economy.

The Philippines shares a number of similarities with Japan, including its population scale, geographic conditions and long historical ties. But its strategic importance has grown sharply in recent years as tensions in East Asia have deepened.

One key factor is the Bashi Channel, a vital sea passage between the Philippines and Taiwan that would become a critical chokepoint in the event of a Taiwan contingency. Submarine cables running through the region also give the Philippines global significance in terms of communications and infrastructure security.

Special commentator Takaoka explains why the Philippines, often viewed through the lens of Southeast Asian diplomacy, is in fact one of the countries most closely connected to Japan's energy security, regional defense strategy and economic stability.

Source: YOMIURI

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Philippine President Marcos to Visit Japan as State Guest

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