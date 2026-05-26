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Quad Foreign Ministers Establish New Framework for Energy Security

May 26, 2026 | News On Japan

DELHI, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - Foreign ministers from the Quad grouping of Japan, the United States, India and Australia met in New Delhi on May 26th, launching new frameworks aimed at strengthening critical mineral supply chains and energy security as concerns grow over China’s expanding influence and instability in the Middle East.

The Quad foreign ministers’ meeting focused on energy security linked to tensions in the Middle East, as well as the issue of rare earths, a sector in which China maintains overwhelming dominance in the global market.

During a joint press conference, Foreign Minister Motegi said the four countries agreed to “strongly oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force,” in remarks clearly directed at China. He also stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, where a de facto blockade has continued to disrupt maritime traffic.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the creation of new frameworks designed to reinforce critical mineral supply chains and improve energy security cooperation among the Quad members. Calling the Quad “a cornerstone of America’s global strategy,” Rubio signaled Washington’s intention to accelerate concrete initiatives within the grouping.

The Quad has increasingly served as a platform for cooperation among countries wary of China’s growing economic and military influence. However, no leaders’ summit has been held since the launch of the second Trump administration, raising questions about the future direction of the framework.

As the United States and China project a more conciliatory relationship following their recent summit meeting, some observers have expressed concern that Washington’s commitment to the Quad could weaken. Whether the four nations can pave the way toward holding another leaders’ summit is expected to become a major test for the grouping moving forward.

Source: TBS

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