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Mobile Battery Catches Fire Aboard Plane Before Takeoff

Jul 10, 2026 | News On Japan

HOKKAIDO - A mobile battery in a passenger's carry-on luggage began emitting smoke aboard an international flight before departure from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, delaying the plane by one hour and 40 minutes but causing no injuries.

A crew member alerted firefighters at around 1:50 p.m. after smoke was detected coming from the battery inside the aircraft.

According to Hokkaido Airports and other officials, the incident occurred aboard Thai Lion Air Flight 393, which had been scheduled to depart for Bangkok at 1:40 p.m.

Ten firefighting units were dispatched, and the fire was extinguished by personnel at the scene about 30 minutes later.

Some of the contents of the passenger's luggage were burned, briefly causing alarm inside the aircraft, but none of the 122 passengers and crew members was injured.

The incident did not affect other flights, and Flight 393 eventually took off one hour and 40 minutes behind schedule.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

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