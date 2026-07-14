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Typhoon No. 9 and No. 11: Northern Japan May See Heavy Rain From Indirect Effects

Jul 14, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Two typhoons are currently near Japan, with Typhoon No. 9, Bavi, over North China and Typhoon No. 11, Haishen, east of the Philippines, but only Bavi is expected to have any indirect impact on the country.

As of 3 a.m. on July 14, Typhoon Bavi was believed to be moving northeast at 20 kilometers per hour. Its central pressure was 992 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds near the center of 18 meters per second and maximum instantaneous gusts of 25 meters per second. The storm does not have a storm-force wind area.

Bavi is not expected to directly affect Japan. However, from July 15, it may influence a front extending over northern Japan, potentially intensifying rainfall along the front and bringing heavy rain in some areas. Authorities are urging caution over the possibility of stronger rain caused by the typhoon's indirect effects.

The storm is forecast to weaken as it continues moving northeast and is expected to transition into an extratropical low.

Typhoon Haishen was located east of the Philippines as of 3 a.m. on July 14 and was believed to be moving west-northwest. Its central pressure was 1002 hectopascals, with maximum sustained winds near the center of 18 meters per second and maximum instantaneous gusts of 25 meters per second.

Haishen is not expected to strengthen significantly and is forecast to remain close to the lower threshold for typhoon intensity. It is expected to move northward east of the Philippines before losing strength around the middle of the week and becoming a tropical depression.

Forecast tracks show the storm moving north over waters east of the Philippines, but the Pacific high-pressure system covering areas south of Japan is expected to block it from continuing north toward the country. No impact on Japan is expected from Haishen in terms of waves, wind or rain.

Source: ウェザーニュース

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