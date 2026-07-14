Tokyo Disney Raises Prices for Peak Halloween Crowds

TOKYO - Tokyo Disney Resort will raise the maximum price of its one-day tickets from October, with adult admission to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea rising by as much as 1,500 yen to 12,400 yen on selected high-demand days.

Oriental Land, the operator of the two parks, said Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea use a variable pricing system, with adult prices for the 1-Day Passport previously ranging from 7,900 yen to 10,900 yen.

Under the revised pricing, tickets during the three-day weekend that falls within the Halloween event period will exceed the current ceiling. The adult price will be 11,900 yen on October 10 and 12,400 yen on October 11, raising the upper limit by up to 1,500 yen.

The increase marks the first ticket price revision since October 2023. Oriental Land told JNN that the change applies only to certain days when demand is especially high.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s adult 1-Day Passport cost 3,900 yen when Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983, and the price rose gradually as the resort expanded, reaching 5,100 yen in 1996 and 5,800 yen in 2006. The pace of increases picked up in the 2010s, with the adult ticket rising to 6,200 yen in 2011, 6,400 yen after the consumption tax hike in 2014, 6,900 yen in 2015, and 7,400 yen in April 2016, when Oriental Land cited new attractions, renewed entertainment and investment in guest facilities as reasons for the revision.

The adult 1-Day Passport was raised again from 7,500 yen to 8,200 yen in April 2020, shortly before the resort moved to a variable pricing model. From March 2021, prices were set at 8,200 yen or 8,700 yen depending on the day, with Oriental Land saying the system was intended to spread attendance more evenly through the year.

A further revision in October 2021 introduced four adult price tiers ranging from 7,900 yen to 9,400 yen. In October 2023, the range was expanded to six tiers, from 7,900 yen to 10,900 yen, marking the first time a regular adult one-day ticket at Tokyo Disney Resort exceeded 10,000 yen. Oriental Land said the wider price gap was designed to help even out attendance while maintaining the guest experience.

The latest increase from October will push the upper end to 12,400 yen on selected high-demand days, meaning the top adult ticket price will have more than tripled from the 3,900 yen charged when Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983.

東京ディズニー、ハロウィーン混雑日にチケット値上げ 東京ディズニーリゾートは10月から1デーパスポートの上限価格を引き上げ、東京ディズニーランドと東京ディズニーシーの大人料金は需要が高い一部の日に最大1,500円値上がりし、1万2,400円となります。

东京迪士尼万圣节高峰日上调票价 东京迪士尼度假区将从10月起上调一日票最高价格，东京迪士尼乐园和东京迪士尼海洋的成人票价将在部分需求较高日期最多上涨1,500日元，达到12,400日元。

Source: TBS