Shooting in Shinjuku/新宿, Shibuya/渋谷, Asakusa/浅草, Akihabara/秋葉原, showing how the town looks like on the first weekend.

Japan declared the Second State of Emergency due to the pandemic, however, there is a big day for 20 year adults "coming of age day/成人式の日" on this weekend. Every year there are so many people in major cities in Tokyo, but how about this year? - Rion Ishida