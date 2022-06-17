Japan central bank maintains policy interest rate at minus 0.1%
To keep the 10-year yields at around zero, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) “will purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) without setting an upper limit”, it said.
Recovery for the world’s third biggest economy is underpinned by waning COVID-19 impact and supply-side constraints, improving external demand, accommodative financial conditions and the government’s economic measures, the central bank said.
A high inflation rate at around 2% is being caused by rising energy and food prices, which may stay for some time “but should decelerate thereafter”, it said.
The central bank’s continued accommodative monetary policy stance, in stark contrast with the US Federal Reserve’s tightening, has been exerting downward pressure on the yen.
The currency tumbled to a 24-year low on 14 June at above yen (Y) 135 to the US dollar, before rebounding to a two-week high of around Y132. At around noon on Friday, the yen was trading at Y134.10.
BBC - Jun 13
People globally are facing a cost-of-living crisis, but in Japan shoppers have been used to decades of stable or falling prices. The country now faces rising prices, which is a big deal, partly because people's wages haven’t gone up since the 90s.
Nikkei - Jun 12
With the Japanese government recently deciding to ease entry restrictions for overseas tourists, Chitose Airport near Sapporo is preparing to welcome visitors again. And Niseko, a major winter resort two and a half hours' drive west, is taking more reservations for the upcoming ski season.
Nikkei - Jun 12
TOKYO -- Japanese companies face a serious shortage of skilled tech professionals as rigid seniority systems prevent them offering the kind of pay and packages likely to lure younger IT engineers and other experts.
kitco.com - Jun 11
Japan's government and central bank said on Friday they were concerned by recent sharp falls in the yen in a rare joint statement, the strongest warning to date that Tokyo could intervene to support the currency as it plumbs 20-year lows.
Kyodo - Jun 11
More Japanese farmers are planning to lower their rice production and switch to wheat and soybean this year amid rising grain prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a government survey.
Asahi - Jun 11
Cosmetics giant Shiseido Co. is relocating its production facilities back to Japan in seeking to win customers with a “made-in-Japan” brand.
Japan Times - Jun 10
The Consumer Affairs Agency ordered on Thursday the operator of conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro to take action to prevent the recurrence of deceptive advertising for eye-catching dishes.
Nikkei - Jun 09
The Philippines is seeking to raise its banana prices in its largest export market, Japan, as rising production and logistics costs weigh on the Southeast Asian country's farmers.
NHK - Jun 08
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Haruhiko has apologized for saying that households are becoming more tolerant of higher prices.
Nikkei - Jun 07
Nobuyuki Idei, former chairman and group CEO of Sony Group, has died of liver failure at age 84, the company announced Tuesday.
Nikkei - Jun 04
The upper house of Japan's parliament passed a bill into law Friday to regulate stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of the yen, dollar or other currencies.
straitstimes.com - Jun 03
Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).