Bouncy Fish and Squid Kisses: A Day in Odawara Castle Town!
Japan by Food -- Sep 12
Today, we explore Odawara City, Kanagawa, an area famous for its magnetic castle and production of the Japanese food kamaboko, aka fish paste cakes.
After exploring the historical Japanese castle, Shizuka gets suited up to make her own kamaboko (steamed fish paste) and chikuwa (grilled fish paste on a stick).
Along with kamaboko, Odawara is full of super fresh seafood to sample! Shizuka faces one of the most unique foods the byFood team has come across, and she will probably never look at squid quite the same way…
Typhoon Muifa moving north of Ishigaki Island
NHK - Sep 13
Typhoon Muifa is moving away from the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Okinawa, but weather officials say stormy conditions are expected to continue in the area around Ishigaki Island on Tuesday.
Japan approves coronavirus vaccine aimed at Omicron
NHK - Sep 13
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
Typhoon Muifa brings rough weather to Sakishima Islands
NHK - Sep 13
Typhoon Muifa is likely to keep the Sakishima Islands in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa under its storm zone until Tuesday morning.
exception | Official Trailer
Netflix Anime - Sep 13
“What is a human?” An all-star staff including writer Hirotaka Adachi (aka Otsuichi), character designer Yoshitaka Amano, composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and director Yuzo Sato presents a completely original space horror sci-fi story!
How Japan’s ‘mirror beach’ became an Instagram sensation
independent.co.uk - Sep 13
A beach in Japan has become an Instagram hit thanks to its tide pools, which create a mirror-like effect whilst reflecting the sky.
Nintendo's Splatoon 3 hits Japan sales record, beats Animal Crossing
Nikkei - Sep 13
Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Who Will Be Danjūrō XIII's Agemaki?
Kabuki In-Depth - Sep 13
In this video, we take a look at the role of Miuraya Agemaki, from the kabuki play Sukeroku, in the context of the upcoming name-taking ceremony of Ichikawa Ebizō XI.
Tourists Will Love the Yen. Will Japan Love Them Back?
washingtonpost.com - Sep 13
Japan looks like it may finally open its borders and end its splendid isolation. The key question is: Can it learn to love foreign tourists again?
Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence
columbian.com - Sep 12
Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.
Body of newborn baby found in resort hotel trash container
Japan Today - Sep 12
Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
Golf: 19-year-old Haruka Kawasaki becomes youngest winner of Japanese major
Kyodo - Sep 12
Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.
‘A new way of life’: the Marxist, post-capitalist, green manifesto captivating Japan
theguardian.com - Sep 12
Kohei Saito’s book Capital in the Anthropocene has become an unlikely hit among young people and is about to be translated into English.
