Bouncy Fish and Squid Kisses: A Day in Odawara Castle Town!

Today, we explore Odawara City, Kanagawa, an area famous for its magnetic castle and production of the Japanese food kamaboko, aka fish paste cakes.

After exploring the historical Japanese castle, Shizuka gets suited up to make her own kamaboko (steamed fish paste) and chikuwa (grilled fish paste on a stick).

Along with kamaboko, Odawara is full of super fresh seafood to sample! Shizuka faces one of the most unique foods the byFood team has come across, and she will probably never look at squid quite the same way…