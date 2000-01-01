Japan signals readiness to operate in the foreign exchange market should the yen remain volatile

Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.

Suzuki told ministry reporters it was concerned about the recent rapid and one-sided weakening of the yen, which hit a 24-year low against the dollar earlier this month.

His comments echoed similar rhetoric from the Japanese authorities earlier this month.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan conducted a rate scrutiny with banks, apparently preparing to act to stem the yen’s sharp plunge. ...continue reading