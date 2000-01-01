Japan signals readiness to operate in the foreign exchange market should the yen remain volatile
bollyinside.com -- Sep 16
Japan’s finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would not rule out any action options in the currency market if the yen continued to weaken strongly.
Suzuki told ministry reporters it was concerned about the recent rapid and one-sided weakening of the yen, which hit a 24-year low against the dollar earlier this month.
His comments echoed similar rhetoric from the Japanese authorities earlier this month.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan conducted a rate scrutiny with banks, apparently preparing to act to stem the yen’s sharp plunge. ...continue reading
Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high – Reuters poll
Japan’s core consumer inflation rate likely rose to a near eight-year high in August as companies passed on rising raw material costs fuelled by the weak yen, highlighting persistent price pressures in the economy, a Reuters poll showed.
Vintage guitar prices in Japan soar on nostalgia and COVID boredom
Prices of some vintage guitars in Japan have doubled since the start of the pandemic as what began as a pandemic hobby turned into an outlet for revenge spending.
HFM Launches New Cent Account
September 2022 – Global multi-asset broker HFM has announced the launch of Cent account, a new account type designed to allow every trader to trade with cent lots thus opening much smaller positions.
Japan boosts natural gas imports from Russia
Japan, the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), imported over 200% more of the fossil fuel from Russia in August, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing data from Japan’s finance ministry.
Moderna looks to build COVID vaccine plant in Japan, CEO says
Moderna, the U.S. pharmaceutical that brought mRNA technology to the fight against COVID-19, is considering building a factory in Japan to produce its vaccines, CEO Stephane Bancel told Nikkei on Wednesday.
Google turns to potato chips to promote Pixel 7 phones in Japan
Alphabet Inc’s Google is bringing back its Original Chips snack in Japan, offering flavoured potato chips branded with the company’s name to promote its upcoming smartphone release.
Japan to allow businesses to pay salaries into app accounts
As Japan slowly shifts away from cash, the government is expected to allow businesses to pay salaries into cashless payment accounts, which have gained widespread use in the age of the smartphone.
Japan's wholesale prices jump 9% in Aug. as weak yen lifts import costs
Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.
Nintendo's Splatoon 3 hits Japan sales record, beats Animal Crossing
Nintendo said Monday that Splatoon 3 has been the company's strongest-ever Switch game launch in Japan, easily topping the initial sales of previous record holder Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The bills are piling up for Rakuten's mobile misadventure
A decade ago, the realization that mobile telecommunications networks are a capital-intensive, low-margin, mature, congested and sticky business led SoftBank Group's Masayoshi Son to shift direction and embark on an ambitious, though now foundering, global investment spree in startup e-commerce platforms with limited hard assets, such as WeWork.
More empty homes: Japan's housing glut to hit 10M in 2023
Japan will likely see an excess supply of 10 million dwelling units in 2023, due partly to government housing policy through the 2000s that ignored falling demand caused by a shrinking population.
Tesla begins delivering Model Ys in Japan
Tesla has begun delivering Model Ys to customers in Japan, Tesla Japan announced on Twitter.
BOJ's Kuroda warns against 'rapid' yen moves after meeting PM
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows.
Japan to pay more for iPhone 14
Buyers of the basic iPhone 14 in Japan - where the yen has slumped 24% since September - will pay 20% more than they did for the iPhone 13 when it was launched a year ago at 99,800 yen ($692.81).
Kura Sushi chain to raise prices as costs climb
Kura Sushi is joining rival conveyor-belt sushi chains in raising prices. The Osaka-based company says it will charge more for its cheapest plates from next month to reflect the soaring cost of fish.
