Why Do Japanese Eat Toxic Fugu-Fish? | The Story Of Deadly Delicacy

Opinion: As Japan reopens, asset owners face better investment options, currency dilemmas

asianinvestor.net - Sep 28

Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.

First death involving electric stand-up scooter in Japan

NHK - Sep 28

A man has died after suffering a fall from an electric stand-up scooter in Tokyo. Police say it is the first death in Japan involving the vehicle, which is gaining popularity as a convenient means of transport.

Follow in the footsteps of samurai on Japan’s oldest trail

National Geographic - Sep 28

As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan's most famous artworks.

Binance makes a move on Japan

cryptonews.com - Sep 28

Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held

NHK - Sep 27

Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held

Tightened security in Tokyo for Abe funeral

NHK - Sep 27

Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Japan demands apology from Russia after diplomat allegedly blindfolded and interrogated

CNN - Sep 27

Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.

Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus

Japan Today - Sep 27

The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.

Why Do Japanese Eat Toxic Fugu-Fish? | The Story Of Deadly Delicacy

TTI - English - Sep 27

If you're visiting Japan and want to try something new you can often find wild Torah Fugu at the most exclusive restaurants where it is served as perfectly thinly sliced sashimi, deep-fried or even used to make hot sake called hirazaki.

Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan

Kyodo - Sep 27

Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.

Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage

Japan Times - Sep 27

Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

AFP - Sep 27

Thousands of Japanese and foreign dignitaries gather in Tokyo on Tuesday to honour assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, at a rare state funeral that has sparked controversy and protest.

Japan details October's full tourism reopening

Nikkei - Sep 27

Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.

Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'

soranews24.com - Sep 27

Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police's Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women's raincoats.

McDonald's Japan raises prices again on higher ingredient costs

Nikkei - Sep 27

McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.