Why Do Japanese Eat Toxic Fugu-Fish? | The Story Of Deadly Delicacy
TTI - English -- Sep 27
If you're visiting Japan and want to try something new you can often find wild Torah Fugu at the most exclusive restaurants where it is served as perfectly thinly sliced sashimi, deep-fried or even used to make hot sake called hirazaki.
Opinion: As Japan reopens, asset owners face better investment options, currency dilemmas
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
First death involving electric stand-up scooter in Japan
NHK - Sep 28
A man has died after suffering a fall from an electric stand-up scooter in Tokyo. Police say it is the first death in Japan involving the vehicle, which is gaining popularity as a convenient means of transport.
NHK - Sep 28
A man has died after suffering a fall from an electric stand-up scooter in Tokyo. Police say it is the first death in Japan involving the vehicle, which is gaining popularity as a convenient means of transport.
Follow in the footsteps of samurai on Japan’s oldest trail
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
Binance makes a move on Japan
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
NHK - Sep 27
Japan's longest-serving prime minister is being remembered for his life's work and his tragic death.Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's state funeral held
Tightened security in Tokyo for Abe funeral
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
NHK - Sep 27
Police in Tokyo are on high alert on the day of the funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.
Japan demands apology from Russia after diplomat allegedly blindfolded and interrogated
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
CNN - Sep 27
Japan is demanding a formal apology from Russia after Federal Security Service (FSB) agents allegedly blindfolded and interrogated a Japanese diplomat, before giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus
Japan Today - Sep 27
The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
Japan Today - Sep 27
The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
Why Do Japanese Eat Toxic Fugu-Fish? | The Story Of Deadly Delicacy
TTI - English - Sep 27
If you're visiting Japan and want to try something new you can often find wild Torah Fugu at the most exclusive restaurants where it is served as perfectly thinly sliced sashimi, deep-fried or even used to make hot sake called hirazaki.
TTI - English - Sep 27
If you're visiting Japan and want to try something new you can often find wild Torah Fugu at the most exclusive restaurants where it is served as perfectly thinly sliced sashimi, deep-fried or even used to make hot sake called hirazaki.
Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan
Kyodo - Sep 27
Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
Kyodo - Sep 27
Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
Russia expels Japanese diplomat accused of espionage
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan Times - Sep 27
Russia said Monday it had detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for carrying out espionage-related work and declared the official person non grata, news agencies reported.
Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral
AFP - Sep 27
Thousands of Japanese and foreign dignitaries gather in Tokyo on Tuesday to honour assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, at a rare state funeral that has sparked controversy and protest.
AFP - Sep 27
Thousands of Japanese and foreign dignitaries gather in Tokyo on Tuesday to honour assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe, at a rare state funeral that has sparked controversy and protest.
Japan details October's full tourism reopening
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'
soranews24.com - Sep 27
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
soranews24.com - Sep 27
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
McDonald's Japan raises prices again on higher ingredient costs
Nikkei - Sep 27
McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.
Nikkei - Sep 27
McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.
Blowfish season kicks off in Japan with first auction
NHK - Sep 27
The year's first blowfish auction kicked off early Monday morning in the western Japan port city of Shimonoseki.
NHK - Sep 27
The year's first blowfish auction kicked off early Monday morning in the western Japan port city of Shimonoseki.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3